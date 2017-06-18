A&E services under watch

The Government is monitoring demand at accident and emergency departments in public hospitals following the adjustment of service fees.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement after the fee adjustment took effect today, adding that no operational problems have been reported so far.

“I think we need a longer period of time to observe and to monitor the utilisation rate of the A&E Departments to see whether the rate, especially the non-urgent category, will change or not,” he said.