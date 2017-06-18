Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

A&E services under watch

June 18, 2017

The Government is monitoring demand at accident and emergency departments in public hospitals following the adjustment of service fees.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement after the fee adjustment took effect today, adding that no operational problems have been reported so far.

 

“I think we need a longer period of time to observe and to monitor the utilisation rate of the A&E Departments to see whether the rate, especially the non-urgent category, will change or not,” he said.



Top
Elderly Health Care voucher Scheme