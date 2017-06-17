Anniversary invite for ethnic minorities

Inclusive celebration: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (centre) launches celebration activities for ethnic minorities for the 20th anniversary of the HKSAR.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has launched a series of activities for ethnic minorities to participate in celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The launch ceremony was held at Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre today.

The activities, including multicultural shows, carnivals and competitions, will be held in the coming months by support service centres for ethnic minorities and community support teams with sponsorship from the Home Affairs Department.

Ethnic minorities are encouraged to visit the support service centres and enrol in the activities.

