Dyslexia screening tool launched

The Department of Health has launched the Dyslexia Early Screening Scale for paediatricians and child psychologists.

Developed by the department and the psychology departments of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Education University of Hong Kong, the tool evaluates pre-school children's learning difficulties, and helps assessors make dyslexia diagnosis.

The tool is open only to paediatricians, clinical or educational psychologists, developmental-behavioural specialists and paediatric neurologists.

They must have work experience in child assessment and be proficient in Cantonese.

Eligible users have to complete training conducted by the Department of Health’s Child Assessment Service.

The tool costs $3,290 per set.

For enquiries, call 2246 6659.