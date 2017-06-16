Health research projects commended

Medical breakthroughs: Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man (fifth right) attends the Health Research Symposium 2017.

Medical breakthroughs: Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man (fifth right) attends the Health Research Symposium 2017.

Eight projects were commended at the Health Research Symposium 2017 today.

Sponsored by the Food & Health Bureau’s Health & Medical Research Fund and Health Care & Promotion Scheme, the projects seek to improve public health through medical research.

About 700 healthcare practitioners, academics, researchers, and community and government representatives introduced their project results at the symposium.

Opening the symposium, Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man said the Government further injected $1.5 billion to the fund last year.

"The Government is committed to building a healthy society," he said.

"Health and medical research has been playing a crucial role by informing our health policies with the latest knowledge and developments in the field, while health promotion projects help people adopt healthier lifestyles by enhancing awareness, changing adverse health behaviours or creating a conducive environment that supports good health practices."