Healthcare manpower report issued

The Steering Committee on Strategic Review on Healthcare Manpower Planning & Professional Development has made 10 recommendations to address the anticipated shortage of medical professionals.

Released today, the report also outlines the direction for the development and regulation of these medical professionals.

It forecasts a general shortage of doctors, dentists, dental hygienists, general nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory technologists, optometrists and radiographers.

Regarding manpower supply, the steering committee proposes five recommendations: increasing the number of subsidised training places for disciplines likely to face manpower shortages, giving assistance to self-financing programmes in conducting training, retaining healthcare professionals to work in the public sector after retirement, attracting non-locally trained professionals to practise in Hong Kong, and conducting manpower planning and projections every three years.

On professional development and regulation, another five recommendations were made. They are: enhancing lay involvement in healthcare professions’ boards and councils, recovering the cost of running the boards and councils, making continuing professional education and development a mandatory requirement, reviewing the complaint investigation and disciplinary inquiry mechanism, and regulating healthcare professions that are not subject to statutory registration.

The committee is chaired by Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man and comprises representatives of healthcare professionals, healthcare service providers, regulatory bodies, academia, social welfare sector and patient groups.

Click here for the report.