Healthcare bill to be introduced

The Government will introduce a bill to regulate the private healthcare industry, the Food & Health Bureau announced today.

It said the Private Healthcare Facilities Bill will replace the Nursing Homes & Maternity Homes Registration Ordinance and the Medical Clinics Ordinance which are outdated and limited in scope.

The bureau added the new bill will better protect patients’ safety and consumer rights as well as facilitate the healthcare system’s sustainable development.

The bill will regulate four types of private health facilities, including hospitals, day care centres, clinics and health services establishments. Clinics operated by an individual or small group of doctors will be exempted under the bill.

It will set out the requirements, authorities and responsibilities of the licensee and chief medical executive in managing a licensed private healthcare facility.

It will also require licensed facilities to adopt price transparency measures.

The bill will set up an independent committee to handle complaints against the facilities, and lay down regulatory measures to tackle breaches of the law and licensing requirements.

The bureau said it will adopt transitional arrangements to allow time for operators to prepare for the new measures.

The bill will be gazetted on June 16 and tabled at the Legislative Council on June 21.