Elderly concession to restart

The Social Welfare Department will hold another round of a concessionary measure for the Guangdong Scheme.

The one-off concessionary measure was first launched in 2013 to enable seniors residing in Guangdong to receive the Old Age Allowance without the need to return to Hong Kong each year.

The Chief Executive announced another round of the measure in the 2017 Policy Address.

The special arrangement removes the requirement for applicants to stay in Hong Kong continuously for a year immediately before the application date.

It allows eligible seniors who have stayed in Guangdong continuously for at least a year (with a grace period of 56 days) immediately before the application date to apply for the scheme.

The one-year special arrangement will take effect on July 1.

Applications for the scheme will open tomorrow.

Click here or call 3105 3266 for more information.