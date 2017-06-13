Press here to Skip to the main content
Storm signals cancelled

June 13, 2017

The Hong Kong Observatory cancelled all tropical storm signals at 11.10am today as Typhoon Merbok moved away from Hong Kong.

 

Typhoon Signal No. 8, issued at 5.20pm yesterday, was replaced by Signal No. 3 at 4.40am.

 

During the storm, 239 people sought refuge at the Home Affairs Department's temporary shelters.

 

The 1823 Government Call Centre received 20 reports of fallen trees.

 

The Hospital Authority said 10 people sought medical treatment at public hospitals.

 

The Airport Authority said, as of 5am, 44 flights had been cancelled and 350 flights delayed.



