Yuen Long library to move

New venue: Yuen Long Public Library will move to Ma Tin Road on June 19.

New venue: Yuen Long Public Library will move to Ma Tin Road on June 19.

Yuen Long Public Library will relocate to Ma Tin Road on June 19.

Its new location in the Yuen Long Leisure & Cultural Building has a floor area of 2,900 square metres.

The new library boasts a children's library, a newspaper and periodicals section, a computer and information centre, a multimedia library, an extension activities room and a 200-seat student study room.

It will open at midday on June 19.

The existing library at Yuen Long Government Offices in Kiu Lok Square will close at 5pm on June 18.