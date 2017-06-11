Gov’t to launch organ donation talks

The Government will meet with stakeholders this week to discuss how to improve organ donation policies.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement today, saying more needs to be done to boost support for organ donation.

He said the talks will cover the possibility of adopting an opt-out system, lowering the age limit for living organ donors, and crossover transplantation between different families.

Dr Ko said: “These three subjects all involve certain issues of concern in relation to the values of the society, therefore we need to gauge the sentiments of the members of the community on these initiatives before we can formally consider whether they should be adopted to promote organ donation.”