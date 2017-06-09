Press here to Skip to the main content
Hospitals changes cut waiting times

June 09, 2017

The Government is revamping old hospitals to shorten the waiting time for patients.

 

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement to the media today, saying it takes extra manpower and space to shorten hospital waiting times.

 

"For example, we have to increase the number of tokens for patients and hospital rooms. That's why we are actively rebuilding old hospitals."

 

On the rising number of flu cases affecting adults and children, Prof Chan said the Centre for Health Protection is monitoring the situation.

 

She urged people to maintain personal hygiene and get an influenza vaccination for better protection.



