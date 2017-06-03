Anti-alcohol contest winners awarded

Prizes were presented today to winners of a graphic design competition to encourage young people to lead an alcohol-free lifestyle.

The competition was part of the Young & Alcohol Free publicity campaign launched by the Department of Health last year to raise young people's awareness of the harm of drinking.

Nearly 200 entries were received under the Family Category and the Secondary School Category.

Director of Health Dr Constance Chan said alcohol is considered carcinogenic by the World Health Organisation, adding it particularly affects the brain development of children and adolescents.

“The department has a duty to protect vulnerable groups, in particular minors.

“In addition to strengthening public education, the department supports using legal instruments to prohibit the commercial sale and supply of alcoholic beverages to people aged under 18,” Dr Chan said.

