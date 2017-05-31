Medical review panel set up

The Hospital Authority has established an independent panel to conduct a comprehensive review of its serious medical incident report mechanism.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to legislators today, saying the review will cover the definition and scope of serious medical incidents as well as their reporting and announcement mechanisms.

The panel will submit its report to the authority in July, Dr Ko added.

On the United Christian Hospital's incident involving the failure to arrange antiviral coverage in prescribing a high dosage steroid to a renal patient who is also a hepatitis B carrier, Dr Ko said the hospital has set up an independent panel to investigate its clinical management of the patient as well as its communication with the patient and her family.

He added the panel will complete its investigation in June.