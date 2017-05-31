Chinese medicine law to be amended

A bill to amend the Chinese Medicine Ordinance to safeguard public health will be gazetted on June 2, the Food & Health Bureau announced today.

The Chinese Medicine (Amendment) Bill 2017 will empower the Director of Health to prohibit the sale and initiate a recall of Chinese medicine products.

The bureau said under the current ordinance, the Director of Health cannot order the recall of problematic Chinese medicine products by unlicensed traders.

The new ordinance will also introduce an appeal mechanism for Chinese medicine traders to appeal against the Director of Health's decision.

Those who fail to observe the Chinese medicine safety order will be liable to a $100,000 fine and two years' imprisonment.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on June 14.