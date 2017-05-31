Public warned of smoking harm

Stopping smoking: Former smokers share how they quit smoking on World No Tobacco Day with the Head of the Department of Health’s Tobacco Control Office Dr Lee Pui-man (left).

The Department of Health today reminded the public of the dangers of smoking on World No Tobacco Day.

Director of Health Dr Constance Chan said the theme for this year's World No Tobacco Day was "Tobacco - a threat to development", adding tobacco poses grave threats to public health and the local economy.

"Local studies revealed that tobacco-related fatalities reach nearly 7,000 people annually and the economic loss resulting from tobacco-related health problems is estimated to be about $5.5 billion every year," Dr Chan said.

The Head of the Department of Health’s Tobacco Control Office Dr Lee Pui-man introduced new pictorial health warnings on cigarette packets to better inform the public of the dangers of tobacco use.

Two former smokers shared their experience in quitting smoking.

Smokers intending to quit can call 1833 183 for help.