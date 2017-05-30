Tai O dragon boat parade held

Traditional celebration: A dragon boat water parade is held in Tai O to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival.

Traditional celebration: A dragon boat water parade is held in Tai O to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival.

The annual Tai O dragon boat water parade was held today to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival.

It is a traditional community activity with a history spanning more than a century.

It is organised by the three leading fishermen's associations in Tai O.

At the beginning of the religious ceremony, deity statues are carried from four temples and put onto “god boats” towed by dragon boats in a procession through the Tai O waterways.

Participants burn joss papers as an offering to pacify the wandering water ghosts.

The parade concludes with the "Sending Deities" ritual, involving the ceremonial return of the statuettes to the temples.

The event was inscribed onto the third national list of intangible cultural heritage in 2011.