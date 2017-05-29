Poverty commission meeting held

The Commission on Poverty was briefed on a host of support measures for the needy at its 24th meeting today.

Briefed by the Mortgage Corporation on the life annuity scheme, commission members said the scheme will give financial support to needy elderly people, better meet their healthcare needs and improve the Mandatory Provident Fund system.

The commission noted the financial state of the Community Care Fund and the implementation progress of its assistance programmes, including the planned extension of the Elderly Dental Assistance Programme to cover Old Age Living Allowance recipients aged 70 or above in July.

The commission also endorsed the expansion of two assistance programmes for mentally ill students, and the launch of eight new assistance programmes, including a pilot scheme to provide home care services for the elderly with mild impairment and subsidies for rare disease patients to buy ultra-expensive drugs.

