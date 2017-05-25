Private Columbaria Bill passed

The Private Columbaria Ordinance, which regulates the operation of private columbaria through a licensing scheme, will come into effect on June 30 upon gazettal.

The Private Columbaria Bill was passed by the Legislative Council today.

The ordinance ensures private columbaria are run in compliance with statutory and Government requirements to enhance consumer protection and to ensure the trade's mode of operation is sustainable.

Upon the enactment of the ordinance, the operation of a private columbarium in Hong Kong must be covered by a licence, exemption or temporary suspension of liability. Only private columbaria that have obtained a licence can sell or newly let out niches.

A private columbarium that was in business before June 30 can continue to run for a nine-month grace period until March 29, 2018, provided it does not sell or newly let out niches.

For ashes interred before June 30 in a private columbarium that was in business before the enactment date, they can continue to be kept in the columbarium for nine months.

In the first six months after the enactment, the Government will make preparations to introduce the licensing scheme, including the Private Columbaria Licensing Board and putting in place the necessary mechanism, procedures and guidelines.

The Food & Health Bureau said it is an offence to operate, keep, manage or in any other way control a columbarium illegally or dispose of ashes improperly.

The bureau urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing or renting private columbaria niches, and avoid buying or hiring niches from any unlicensed private columbarium.

Details on the ordinance and related guidelines will be available online from June 30.