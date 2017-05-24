Yuen Long sports centre to open

Yuen Long Sports Centre will formally open on June 6.

It will be the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s seventh indoor sports centre in Yuen Long.

Located in the Yuen Long Leisure & Cultural Building on Ma Tin Road, it will boast a multipurpose arena for ball sports, activity rooms, a fitness room, a table-tennis room and a children's playroom.

It will be open from 7am to 11pm daily, except on the second and fourth Tuesday every month when it will be closed from 7am to 1pm for maintenance.

For enquiries call 2891 9207.