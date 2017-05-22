Public hospital fees to rise

Fees and charges for public healthcare services will be revised on June 18, the Food & Health Bureau announced today.

The charge for accident and emergency services at public hospitals will rise from $100 to $180, while the charge for attending general outpatient clinics will increase from $45 to $50.

The charge for first attendance at specialist outpatient clinics will rise from $100 to $135 while the daily maintenance fee for acute beds will increase from $100 to $120.

The bureau said these fees and charges have not been revised since 2003.

It said the Government has taken into account the Hospital Authority's suggestions and has adjusted the magnitude of the fee revisions to balance encouraging appropriate use of services and addressing the financial burden of the public.

The fees and charges for private patients will also be revised.

The additional income from the increases will be retained by the Hospital Authority for service improvements.

