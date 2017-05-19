Press here to Skip to the main content
Allowance asset limits relaxed

May 19, 2017

The asset limits for the Old Age Living Allowance have been relaxed, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

 

The new asset limits are applicable from May 1. They are $329,000 for single elderly, and $499,000 for elderly couples.

 

Monthly income limits remain unchanged at $7,750 for single elderly and $12,620 for elderly couples.

 

The new asset limits also apply to Guangdong Scheme applicants aged 65 to 69.

 

The department said the scheme to add one more tier of assistance under the allowance will also carry retrospective effect dating to May 1, adding the scheme will be implemented in the middle of next year.



