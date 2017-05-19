202 HIV cases reported

A total of 202 cases of HIV infection were reported in the first quarter of this year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The newly diagnosed cases involve 180 males and 22 females, bringing the total number of reported HIV infections to 8,612 since 1984.

Of these new cases, 116 involve infection through homosexual or bisexual contact, 26 through heterosexual contact, two through drug injection, and one via perinatal route.

Seventeen new AIDS cases were reported in the quarter, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since 1985 to 1,783.

The centre’s Consultant Dr Kenny Chan said sexual contact remained the major mode of HIV transmission.

Dr Chan urged the public, especially homosexual men who made up the bulk of the new HIV cases, to use condoms during sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

