Country park studies to start

The Government has invited the Housing Society to launch, at its own cost, technical studies on the ecological value and development potential of two areas which fall within, or lie close to, Tai Lam and Ma On Shan country parks.

The purpose of the studies, covering Tai Lam and Shui Cheun O, is to provide objective analyses and enable rational deliberations by the community.

The Chief Executive stated in his 2017 Policy Address that allocating a small proportion of land on the periphery of country parks with relatively low ecological and public enjoyment value for non-real estate development purposes, such as public housing and non-profit-making elderly homes, should be considered.

The Government will provide the Housing Society with technical data and other information.

It said the assistance should not be viewed as pre-empting or prejudicing the process.

Once it decides to proceed with the development of these sites, the involvement of the Housing Society will be subject to further discussion.