Egyptian mummies previewed

Six Egyptian mummies up to 3,000 years old and 200 invaluable objects of the British Museum will be exhibited at the Science Museum from June 2 to October 18.

Two of the exhibits, the mummy of Nestawedjat and the Pyramidion of Wedjahor were uncrated today for the media prior to their display in the Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt exhibition with other treasured articles.

Wrapped in linen of up to five centimetres thick, the outer shroud of Nestawedjat’s mummy was secured into place by several textile bands and dyed in dark pink or red using safflower.

Dating back to the 25th Dynasty of ancient Egypt in 700-680 BC, Nestawedjat’s mummy was incorrectly identified as male by X-ray. However, modern scanning technology shows Nestawedjat was a woman.

The Pyramidion of Wedjahor was a capstone placed on the top of royal tombs and private funerary structures, dating back to the 26th Dynasty in 664-525 BC.

The Science Museum will use the latest scanning technology and visualisation software to show visitors the daily lives and funerary practises of the ancient Egyptians, along with a multimedia programme and interactive exhibits.

The exhibition is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Trustees of the British Museum.

Click here for details.