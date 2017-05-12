Zika drill held

The Centre for Health Protection held an exercise today to test the Government’s preparedness for the detection of Zika virus infection.
Codenamed Moonstone, the exercise took place at Container Terminal 8 West, Kwai Chung, with 50 participants from government departments and organisations.
The drill comprised two parts. In a table-top exercise conducted on May 4, participants formed the response measures for a simulated confirmed Zika infection case in Hong Kong.
The ground movement exercise held today simulated a situation where a terminal worker tested positive for Zika and initial investigation revealed that a site at the terminal was a possible source of infection.
The Department of Health said the exercise provided a valuable opportunity to test and evaluate response measures and identify areas for improvement.