HK pavilion opens in Venice

HK talent: Hong Kong artist Samson Young (left) briefs Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah on his creations in the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah officiated at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Venice Biennale yesterday.

This year marked the third collaboration between the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the M+ museum of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority to showcase the work of a Hong Kong artist at the Venice event.

The pavilion displays Hong Kong artist Samson Young’s new body of work, which uses spatial sound installations, drawings, videos and objects.

At the opening ceremony, Mr Lau said the Government has been promoting the development of arts and culture and building Hong Kong into an international cultural metropolis.

He later attended the openings of the Chinese Pavilion and the Macau Pavilion and met Veneto Regional Government Minister of Culture Cristiano Corazzari to discuss cultural co-operation.

Today he will visit other pavilions and attend a gala dinner organised by the council and the M+ museum.