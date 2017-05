Relaxed environment: Fishing facilities have been installed near the pier on Tai Po Waterfront Park promenade, such as these benches.

Relaxed environment: Fishing facilities have been installed near the pier on Tai Po Waterfront Park promenade, such as these benches.

Ancillary facilities for fishermen near the pier on Tai Po Waterfront Park promenade opened to the public today.

They include fishing rod holders, benches and educational display panels, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department said.

The public can view the scenery of Tolo Harbour and Ma On Shan from the site.

The spot is close to bus stops and parking areas for public vehicles and bicycles.

A refreshment kiosk and toilets are available in the park.