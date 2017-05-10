Hospital inquiry to be impartial

The Hospital Authority will ensure the medical incident investigation at United Christian Hospital is independent and accountable.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today.

The incident involved failure to arrange antiviral coverage in prescribing a high dosage steroid to a renal patient who is also a hepatitis B carrier.

The patient later suffered liver failure and needed a transplant.

Dr Ko said the authority will invite independent experts to join the investigation panel.

He suggested the panel include Hospital Authority Board members independent from the management to increase accountability.