Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Hospital inquiry to be impartial

May 10, 2017

The Hospital Authority will ensure the medical incident investigation at United Christian Hospital is independent and accountable.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today.

 

The incident involved failure to arrange antiviral coverage in prescribing a high dosage steroid to a renal patient who is also a hepatitis B carrier.

 

The patient later suffered liver failure and needed a transplant.

 

Dr Ko said the authority will invite independent experts to join the investigation panel.

 

He suggested the panel include Hospital Authority Board members independent from the management to increase accountability.



Top
Electronic Health Record Sharing System