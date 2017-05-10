Lau Kong-wah meets Austrian officials

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah met Vienna's Executive City Councillor for Cultural Affairs, Science & Sports Dr Andreas Mailath-Pokorny in the Austrian capital yesterday.

Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2015, Hong Kong and Austria have been strengthening cultural co-operation, such as with the annual Hong Kong-Vienna Music Festival organised by the Vienna Boys Choir Music Academy Foundation.

Hong Kong has been chosen by the foundation as its first overseas location to set up a music academy in its more than 500-year history.

Mr Lau then met Chief of Staff of the Federal Minister for Arts & Culture, Constitution & Media of the Federal Chancellery of Austria Michael Rendi to discuss arts and cultural co-operation and exchanges.

He later dined with members of the Hong Kong community living in Vienna.

Mr Lau will meet Chinese Ambassador Li Xiaosi today.