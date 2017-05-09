Medical incident regretted

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man has expressed concern about a medical incident in which the United Christian Hospital failed to arrange antiviral coverage in prescribing a high dosage steroid to a renal patient who is also a hepatitis B carrier.

The patient later received two liver transplants at Queen Mary Hospital and is now in intensive care.

Dr Ko said the incident is regrettable, adding the Hospital Authority must conduct a thorough and independent investigation to determine the cause of the omission and the appropriate way of handling it.

According to clinical experience, when a hepatitis B carrier is put on a high-dose steroid there will be an increased risk of acute hepatitis flare-up. Doctors will generally consider prescribing antiviral prophylaxis concurrently to reduce the risk.

The hospital has apologised to the patient for the lack of communication with her family and the distress caused, and will continue to offer assistance.