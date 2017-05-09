Press here to Skip to the main content
Lau Kong-wah visits Hungary

May 09, 2017
Friendly affair

Friendly affair:  Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) meets Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah met Hungarian officials in Budapest yesterday as part of his official trip to Europe.

 

He met Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade Peter Szijjarto, Minister of State for Family & Youth Affairs Katalin Novak and National Assembly Speaker Laszlo Kover, as well as the Rector of the University of Physical Education Lajos Mocsai.

 

He briefed them on the latest cultural, sports and youth developments in Hong Kong, and the opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative.

 

He also called on the Political Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Chen Xiaojun.

 

Mr Lau departed for Vienna today.



