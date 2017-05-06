Organ donation drive starts

Save a life: Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man (second right) opens the Say Yes to Organ Donation exhibition.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man opened the Say Yes to Organ Donation exhibition today to encourage more people to register to donate organs.

The three-day event, held at Kowloon MTR Station, is part of the organ donation campaign organised by the Food & Health Bureau and the Department of Health.

Noting that over 2,000 patients are waiting for organ transplants in Hong Kong, Dr Ko said only 100 to 110 of the 40,000 who die each year die of brain stem death are suitable for organ donation.

"Only 40% to 50% of these patients’ families give consent to donate the deceased’s organs," he said, highlighting the need for the Government and the community to better promote organ donation.

He said the Government hopes to enhance public support for organ donation and encourage people to register with the Centralised Organ Donation Register through collaboration with community partners.

More than 530 organisations have signed the Organ Donation Promotion Charter since its launch last June, while the number of registrations in the donation register has exceeded 250,000.

Promotional booths are set up at 18 MTR stations today for people to register as a donor. Registration can also be done online.

Healthcare professionals are onsite to answer queries on organ donation and transplantation.