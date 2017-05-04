Press here to Skip to the main content
Lau Kong-wah to visit Europe

May 04, 2017

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will visit Budapest, Vienna and Venice from May 7 to 13.

 

In Budapest he will meet government officials and representatives of the Hungarian National Assembly.

 

He will also visit a renowned sports university and meet its teachers and students.

 

In Vienna he will call on government officials, visit cultural facilities and meet Hong Kong people at a dinner gathering.

 

In Venice he will meet government officials, open the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Venice Biennale and attend a gala dinner organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the M+ museum.

 

He will also attend the openings of the Chinese and Macau pavilions.



