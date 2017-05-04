Bun scrambling contest held

Towering talent: Kwok Ka-ming and Wong Ka-yan win the men's and women's categories of the annual Bun Scrambling Competition.

The annual Bun Scrambling Competition was held on Cheung Chau last night, with more than 1,000 spectators cheering on 12 finalists who scrambled up a tower to snatch as many buns as possible in three minutes.

Competitors Kwok Ka-ming and Wong Ka-yan won the men's and women's categories, the latter scoring her fifth bun-scrambling title.

Contender Ho Sin-fai managed to grab 125 buns, becoming the winner of the “Full Pockets of Lucky Buns” category.

Apart from the individual competitions, there was also an invitation relay where teams from Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Macau competed against local teams from Cheung Chau.

The Zhuhai Climbing Association squad won the relay.

The competition was the finale of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival and was held at Pak Tai Temple Playground.