Cheung Chau Jiao Festival held

Fantastic festival: The Cheung Chau Jiao Festival features lion dances and other performances.

Fantastic festival: The Cheung Chau Jiao Festival features lion dances and other performances.

Popular parade: Children dressed in colourful costumes are carried on floats around the island to ward off evil spirits in the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.

Popular parade: Children dressed in colourful costumes are carried on floats around the island to ward off evil spirits in the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.

The Cheung Chau Jiao Festival was held on Cheung Chau today, featuring an array of local customary and fun-filled events.

Originating from a traditional ritual to expel bad spirits, the festival's Grand Parade featured lion dances and colourful processions.

Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to the island to watch the parade where children dressed in colourful costumes were carried on floats around the island.

Residents baked and distributed fortune buns to wish visitors good health and happiness.

The day's highlight, the Bun Scrambling Competition, will be held at Pak Tai Temple Playground at midnight with 12 finalists competing to climb the bun tower in the quickest time and snatch as many buns as possible.