Rare disease treatment boosted

The Hospital Authority convenes independent expert panels to formulate treatment plans for rare diseases and evaluate the efficacy of treatment.

The Food & Health Bureau made the statement to the media today, saying the Government has allocated an additional annual recurrent funding of $75 million to the authority to meet the increasing demand for ultra-expensive drugs for uncommon disorders.

The bureau said medical experts assess new drugs regularly and expand the coverage of the Drug Formulary to allow more patients to get safe and effective treatment at standard rates in public hospitals.

Due to the ultra-expensive new drugs on the market for rare diseases, the Government has proposed forming a new Community Care Fund assistance programme to help needy patients buy these medications.

The authority plans to accept applications for the programme from August.