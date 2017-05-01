Astronaut camp recruitment starts

The Ninth Young Astronaut Training Camp is seeking new recruits, accepting nominations from secondary schools until May 31.

Selected participants will attend astronaut training on the Mainland for free from July 28 to August 4.

They will visit Beijing Aerospace City, key observatories and a satellite launch centre to learn about China's astronomy and aerospace development.

Students will also meet aerospace experts and astronauts, and attend lectures on space science and technology.

Training includes wearing spacesuits, using a "space kitchen", psychological training, escape and survival training, and blood-redistribution adaptability training.

Upon completion of the training they will undergo an examination and be presented with certificates.

Each school can nominate two students who are in Secondary Two to Six. Thirty participants will be selected.

