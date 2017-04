The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload dropped to 236,522 in March, down 0.1% on February, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

Low-earnings cases fell 1.8% to 5,054 while unemployment cases fell 0.8% to 13,981.

Permanent disability cases decreased 0.3% to 17,423 while single parent cases dropped 0.1% to 26,779.

Old age cases increased 0.1% to 144,781 while ill health cases remained steady at 24,105.