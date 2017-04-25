Bun scrambling race to be held

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition will be held on May 3.

Held at Pak Tai Temple Playground, the event is a famous Hong Kong tradition, and one of the highlights of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11:30pm.

The competition, in which competitors scramble for buns on a tower, will start at midnight.

Twelve finalists will compete for the championships in the men's and women's teams.

A special prize will be awarded to the participant who bags the most buns.

Four spectator zones will be set up at the playground, which can accommodate 1,650 people.

Admission tickets will be distributed at Pak She First Lane next to Cheung Chau Fire Station, and along Ping Chong Road from 10pm on May 3.

