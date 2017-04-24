Clinic programme extended

The General Outpatient Clinic Public-Private Partnership Programme has been extended to four more districts, bringing the total to 16.

The new districts covered are Central & Western, Islands, Tai Po and Tsuen Wan.

Launched by the Hospital Authority in 2014, the programme will cover all 18 districts in 2018-19.

There are 12,000 patients participating in the programme, which will rise to 35,000 upon its full implementation.

Patients in stable clinical condition with hypertension or diabetes who have been attending the general outpatient clinics in the 16 districts for more than a year will be invited to join.

They can choose one private doctor from the list of participating service providers in these districts as their family doctor.

Each patient will receive up to 10 subsidised visits per year, which include consultation for both chronic and episodic illnesses. Patients only need to pay $45 for each consultation.

