HA to boost organ transplant co-ordination

The Hospital Authority will keep improving the work of organ transplant co-ordinators.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today, saying the number of the co-ordinators has been increased to nine recently.

“They further plan to establish a very important post in the HA headquarters so as to ensure that the work of organ transplant co-ordinators who are attached to seven hospital clusters could have better central co-ordination.

“Separately, the HA will also work with clinical departments which look after potential organ donors and to increase the awareness of clinical staff who can notify organ transplant co-ordinators of any potential organ donors.”

Dr Ko said while medical professionals have reached a consensus to focus on cadaveric donors, living donors play an important role in organ transplant.

“For living donors, we should treat them very carefully and ensure that they are physically suitable as well as having mature mindset to consider the pros and cons of being a living donor.”