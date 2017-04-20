Fireman's family to get financial aid

The family of late Principal Fireman Yau Siu-ming will be granted $4.5 million in financial assistance, the Labour & Welfare Bureau announced today.

Officer Yau died in a rescue operation in Ma On Shan last month.

The grant was made under the Financial Assistance Scheme for Family Members of Those Who Sacrifice Their Lives to Save Others.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the grant represents the Government's recognition of officer Yau's exceptional courage and professionalism.

"We sincerely hope the financial assistance can provide some relief to his family members," Mr Sui said.