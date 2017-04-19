Public climbing carnival to be held

The Cheung Chau Climbing Carnival will be held on April 22 to let the public get a taste of bun tower climbing.

One of the highlights of the 2017 Bun Carnival, the event will be held at Pak Tai Temple Playground from noon to 6pm.

Interested people can apply on the spot to climb the 14-metre-tall bun tower, which will be used in the Bun Scrambling Competition on May 3.

China Hong Kong Mountaineering & Climbing Union members will teach participants safe climbing techniques.

Relay races, involving 14 teams from local tertiary institutions, government departments, public utilities and commercial organisations, will also be held.

Other fringe activities include an exhibition on bun carnivals, game and handicraft stalls as well as variety shows.

