Lau Kong-wah visits Beijing

Fitness training: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (second right) tours the General Administration of Sport of China Training Centre in Beijing.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah met Director of the General Administration of Sport of China Gou Zhongwen in Beijing today to discuss sports development co-operation.

Mr Lau said Hong Kong and the Mainland have frequent sports exchanges.

He said: "We expect to continue to deepen the enhanced arrangements, covering all aspects from youth exchange activities to high-level competitions to promote sports development in Hong Kong."

Commissioner for Sports Yeung Tak-keung and Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, President Timothy Fok also joined the visit.

They met Chinese Football Association Vice President Zhang Jian and visited the General Administration of Sport of China Training Centre and Beijing Sport University to learn more about elite athlete training.

Mr Lau later met Director General of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Culture Xie Jinying to discuss cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

They will watch a performance by the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre tonight.