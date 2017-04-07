Anti-depression campaign launched

The Department of Health has launched a campaign to raise depression awareness to support World Health Day 2017.

It is inviting people to visit the Joyful@HK Facebook page for depression information.

Reviewing the local depression trend during a press conference today, Director of Health Dr Constance Chan noted three out of 100 adults have depression, one out of 10 elderly have depressive symptoms, but more than half of people with depression do not seek help from mental health services.

Hospital Authority figures show the healthcare burden of depression is on the rise as patients receiving specialist psychiatric services have increased from 48,900 in 2011-12 to 61,100 in 2015-16.

The prevalence risks increase with age, and depression has been found to be the major contributor to suicides.

In 2015 about 30% of suicide cases were elderly people aged 65 or above. A local study found that elderly people with depressive symptoms had 2.2 times the risk of suicide mortality than those without.

Dr Chan reminded the public that depression can be prevented and treated, urging those who suspect they have depression to seek help as early as possible.

Click here for details.