Bogus call alert issued

The Home Affairs Department issued an alert today about phone calls from parties claiming to be its staff, demanding personal information and asking for payment to rectify immigration records.

The phone calls are purported to be made through the department's enquiry hotline (2835 2500).

The department said its staff would not contact the public through the hotline. They also would not request payment or ask for sensitive personal information.

Anyone who has received suspected fraudulent calls should not follow the caller's instructions and should contact Police.