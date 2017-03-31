The arts to hit Victoria Park

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold its Arts Corner event in Victoria Park on April 2.

Located in the South Pavilion Plaza, the event will feature stalls selling fabric crafts, knotting, pottery and ornaments.

Services including painting, photography and portrait drawing will also be provided.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm on Sundays and public holidays until March 31 next year.

Arts Corner is also being staged in Hong Kong Park until December 31 from noon to 6pm every weekend and public holiday.