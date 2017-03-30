$2 fare scheme to be extended

The transport fare concession scheme for the elderly and the disabled will be extended to cover six more green minibus routes from April 1.

The Labour & Welfare Bureau said the move will bring the total number of green minibus routes covered by the $2 concessionary fare scheme to 522, covering 99% of Hong Kong's green minibus routes.

The new routes will serve the Sha Tin, Yau Tsim Mong and Kowloon City districts.

From last August to January the scheme recorded an average of 1.16 million daily passenger trips, of which 1.01 million were made by elderly people, and 150,000 by the disabled.

