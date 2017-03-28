Lau Kong-wah hails volunteer teachers

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited Hong Kong Service Corps members working as volunteer teachers in primary schools in Meizhou.

Mr Lau met five members teaching at Meinan Town Centre Primary School, Xiyang Town Centre Primary School and Bingcun Town Centre Primary School.

He observed their classes and visited their dormitories.

Mr Lau also had lunch with them to learn more about their daily lives and volunteer work.

He praised them for their devotion to community service and encouraged them to spend quality time with students during their six months in the city.

Established in 2011 to promote youth development and volunteerism, the Service Corps programme has recruited more than 110 young people to serve in Shaoguan and Meizhou in Guangdong.