Meat recall to take immediate effect

The Government today ordered an immediate recall of all meat products supplied by 21 Brazilian factories which were slapped with an export ban by the Brazilian government.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man said one more factory out of the 21 meat processing plants was found to have exported meat to Hong Kong, bringing the number to six.

He added the ban issued earlier on Brazilian meat will stay, but the scope of the ban will be adjusted depending on the progress of Brazilian government's investigations.

As for the meat destined for export to Hong Kong before the ban was imposed, Dr Ko said they will be sealed upon arrival until investigations are completed.

He added the Government will continue liaising with the industry affected by the tainted meat incident.